By Brittany Jeffers
Filed Under:Cedar Hill Recreation Center, Collin County, Dallas County, DCHHS, Denton County, Flu, Local TV, Tarrant County

CEDAR HILL (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services has reported that two more people have died from flu-related illnesses. That brings the total number to 69 flu-related deaths in Dallas County this season, and the season is not over yet.

The most recent Dallas County patients were 92 and 78 years old with high-risk health conditions. This joins with 29 deaths in Tarrant County, 15 deaths in Collin County and eight deaths in Denton County to show just how severe the flu season has been for North Texas.

People who are sick are urged to stay home, wash their hands often and cover their mouths when coughing.

Doctors have reiterated that it is not too late to get a flu shot. In fact, in an effort to keep North Texans healthy, the Cedar Hill Recreation Center is offering free flu shots from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Monday for the uninsured or underinsured. Similar events are being held through the end of the month. Click here for more information.

