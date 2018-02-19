CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Democratic Party, Early Voting, Local TV, Primary election, Republican Party

NORTH TEXAS (CBS11)Democrats in conservative Collin County say they’re encouraged and excited about the Texas primary March 6 and the general election in November.

The primary administrator for the Collin County Democratic Party, David Smith said, “The interest level in this election has been a record high.  In fact, this office has been busier this year than it was two years ago during the Presidential election.”

Unlike before, Smith said their office is filled with signs, there are candidates in every non-judicial race, and compared with four years ago, requests for mail-in ballots have increased. “County election department sent out 95 mail-in ballots to people voting in the Democratic Primary.  As of last week, there were 2,300 out, and that number is over 3,000 now.”

Dallas County’s GOP Chairwoman Missey Shorey said they too are enthusiastic about 2018.  “We respect what’s going on, on the left and that is something that is really waking up our activists.”

Shorey said the Republican National Committee and Republican Party of Texas are sending reenforcements here because they say Democrats are targeting the area.

She said Vice-President Mike Pence’s appearance at their Reagan Day Dinner this past weekend led to record fundraising, $800,000 from the event and 1,400 in attendance, a record.

Shorey said Republicans are energized about tax cuts and the debate over immigration.  “That’s why you’re seeing record attendance at the Reagan Day Dinner, that’s why you’re seeing record turn-out in terms of precinct chairs in recent history, and that’s why you’re seeing people ready to get involved whether it be block-walking, using phones, using cutting-edge apps.”

SMU political science professor Cal Jillson predicts the excitement about various political races will boost turnout of the primary from less than 33 percent of eligible voters during a non-Presidential year to 35 percent.  “I think it’s going to be higher this time.  There’s a lot of energy out there.  A lot of it is on the Democratic side, so the Republicans have to keep pace.”

Jillson said President Trump has galvanized Democrats nationwide and here in Texas, where Republicans remain the majority party. “In a primary election, the Republican turnout is usually higher than the Democratic turnout.  If the Democrats are even with Republicans, even surpass them, that foretells a good year for Democrats.”

Early voting begins Tuesday, February 20 and continues through Friday, March 2.

Click here to find out where you can vote early.

early voting 07032012 As Early Voting Begins, Both Parties In N. Texas Say Theyre Energized

Early voting sign (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch