GRAPEVINE (CBSDFW) – Grapevine police say a suspected purse thief is back to her stealing ways after laying low for several months, this time with accomplices.
Officials say a woman that is suspected in a string of thefts last summer may be linked to a new crime this month.
In each case, wallets were stolen from purses hanging on the backs of chairs at La Madeleine restaurants in Grapevine, Plano and Irving.
Grapevine police believe the woman in those thefts last August is the same woman that stole two credit cards from a customer at the Grapevine location on February 9.
Authorities also believe that the woman had help from two unidentified men that made purchases with the stolen credit cards at a local Target department store.
All three suspects were caught on surveillance cameras inside the Target store.
If you have any information on these suspects, call Grapevine police at 817-410-8127.