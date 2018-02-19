DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A postal service truck driver was killed after a shooting early this morning along I-30 in Dallas.
Photo: TxDOTDallas Police got the call around 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 on the ramp to southbound I-35.
A postal service worker tells us the driver of the USPS big rig was shot and died on scene.
It’s not known if the victim was targeted or was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
The ramp from eastbound I-30 to southbound I-35 was shut down so police could investigate.
The Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.