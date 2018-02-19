CBS 11(Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: EB I-30 to SB I-35 Closed in Dallas After A Deadly Freeway Shooting  | Story |  Check Traffic
Filed Under:dallas police, freeway shootings, I-30, i-35, postal service, Trucks, USPS

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A postal service truck driver was killed after a shooting early this morning along I-30 in Dallas.

freewayshoot Postal Service Driver Killed In Dallas Freeway Shooting

Photo: TxDOTDallas Police got the call around 2:20 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-30 on the ramp to southbound I-35.

A postal service worker tells us the driver of the USPS big rig was shot and died on scene.

It’s not known if the victim was targeted or was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

The ramp from eastbound I-30 to southbound I-35 was shut down so police could investigate.

The Dallas County Medical Examiner was called to the scene.

