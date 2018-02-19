DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker, driving along Interstate-30 in Dallas, was shot and killed early Monday morning. Investigators say there is no indication the victim was doing anything other than his job when someone fired shots into his vehicle.

The victim was identified Monday evening as Tony Mosby, 58.

On Monday night the U.S. Postal Service said it was offering up to a $50,000 reward regarding this case.

“The safety of Postal employees is of the utmost importance to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service,” said Thomas L. Noyes, Inspector in Charge of the Fort Worth Division. “Postal Inspectors will ensure this offense is investigated and the perpetrators are prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. I’d like to thank the Dallas Police Department and our federal partners for their hard work and partnership in this investigation. I would also like to thank the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Texas, for their assistance and guidance.”

Dallas police received a call reporting the shooting just before 2:30 a.m. Officers went to the scene and found the driver inside a USPS box truck had been shot. The 18-wheeler was stopped in the eastbound lanes of I-30, on the ramp to southbound Interstate-35 — it had crashed against the guardrail.

Two other postal service trucks pulled up shortly after the shooting. A USPS worker at the scene told CBS 11 News the truck driver who was shot died before help could arrive.

It isn’t known if the victim was targeted or if the shooting was random.

“This is actually a big surprise to me,” said 13-year-old London Jackson. He says Dallas Police showed up at this doorstep Monday asking questions about Mosby.

“He never really bothered anyone or nothing. He was just a good person.”



Jackson and his mother described Mosby as a peaceful man who loved his lawn and was kind to kids.



Another neighbor Demitra Frierson said she heard about the shooting and the shutdown of I-30 early Monday morning, but not who died.



“I even had a conversation about it at work today but had no idea it was this close to home,” she said.

All of the eastbound lanes of I-30 and the EB I-30 ramp to southbound I-35 were shutdown for hours Monday morning, but were cleared and reopened before 7:00 a.m.

Police did note that there was another shooting on February 8th in that same area. During that incident, which happened at the same time of morning, someone opened fire on a Dallas police squad car. The officer driving that car was slightly injured from broken glass. But police have not made a definitive connection between the shootings.

Both the Dallas Police Department and the United States Postal Inspection Service are investigating the murder of the postal worker and are asking that anyone with information about incident contact Dallas police Detective Walton at 214-671-3632 or 214-701-8453.

If a suspect is found and charged the case could be referred to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

As a matter of policy, the United States Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual/individuals responsible for the killing of any officer or employee of the Postal Service while while that employee is performing his or her official duties.