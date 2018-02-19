GRAPEVINE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Grapevine Police said speed appears to be a factor in a deadly rollover crash Monday on SH 121.
Witnesses told police investigators, just before 3:00 p.m., the driver of a red Corvette traveling north on SH 121 tried to merge into another lane and lost control.
Police said the car swerved across the highway before striking a barrier wall and going airborne. The car went over the median and landed in the southbound lanes of SH 121.
The driver, a 77-year-old man, died at the scene.
Debris from the vehicle hit two other cars on SH 121, but police said no one else was hurt.
Officers closed SH 121 at William D. Tate for about an hour in both directions, as well as northbound SH 360. Both highways have reopened.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.