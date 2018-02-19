CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Background check, background checks, Florida school shooting, gun background check, Gun Control, Local TV, National Rifle Association, NRA, Sen. John Cornyn, Texas Senator John Cornyn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The White House says President Donald Trump supports efforts to improve the federal gun background check system after a school shooting in Florida that left 17 dead.

screen shot 2018 02 15 at 5 03 28 pm White House: President Supports Improving Gun Background Checks

Florida HS shooting victims (credit: CBS News)

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that the president had spoken to Sen. John Cornyn, a Texas Republican, about a bipartisan bill designed to strengthen the FBI database of prohibited gun buyers.

The Press Secretary’s message said —

“The President spoke to Senator Cornyn on Friday about the bi-partisan bill he and Sen. Murphy introduced to improve Federal Compliance with Criminal Background check Legislation. While discussions are ongoing and revisions are being considered, the President is supportive of efforts to improve the Federal background check system.”

The bill would penalize federal agencies that fail to provide the necessary records and reward states that comply with federal grant preferences and other incentives.

Trump has been a strong supporter of gun rights and the National Rifle Association.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. guncontrolmovement537513972 says:
    February 19, 2018 at 10:08 am

    Two issues, the child didn’t get the gun. The parents did. Nobody knows about the child until the damage is already done. Some of these shooters have no background. What better solutions are there?
    https://guncontrolmovement537513972.wordpress.com

    Reply

