DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – An officer-involved shooting in Denton ended with a knife-wielding suspect killed.
No officers were hurt.
The Texas Department of Public Safety said around 3:15 p.m. Monday, two officers were sitting in a patrol car in the 2000 block of Spencer Street working on a crash report.
That’s when a man approached the back of the patrol unit and began yelling at the officers.
DPS said the officers got out of the patrol unit to check on the man who then pulled out a knife.
The suspect taunted the officers and began to walk away toward a wooded area. Police told him to stop when the suspect disappeared into the wooded area out of sight of the officers.
The man appeared from the tree line once again, holding the knife being very aggressive toward the officers, police said.
One of the officers used a TASER and the man went down to the ground, got back up and threatened the officers with the knife once again.
DPS said the man came toward the officers and one of the officers shot him.
DPS said officers rendered first aid and called for emergency medical services, but the suspect died at the scene.
The Texas Rangers will be conducting the investigation.