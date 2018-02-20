JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Early morning storms caused damage throughout North Texas Tuesday.
Two people were hurt after a storm damaged a home outside Joshua, Texas in Johnson County.
There were reports of damage to homes just in the area as residents were met with storms early Tuesday morning.
The home had part of its roof blown off along with other damage was storms moved through at around 3:45 a.m.
The damage was just off FM 917 near Wildberry Trail which is west of Chisholm Trail.
More damage was found in Johnson County that was caused by the early morning storms.
Chopper 11 flew over damage in DeSoto on Nora Lane near DeSoto High School. The damage included roof damage and fences knocked over.