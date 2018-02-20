CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
dc58dc1c17974cb69fdcaa253595bfe0 e1519129653737 Early Morning Storms Cause Damage Across North Texas

Two people were hurt after a storm damaged a home Tuesday morning. (CBS11)

JOHNSON COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – Early morning storms caused damage throughout North Texas Tuesday.

Two people were hurt after a storm damaged a home outside Joshua, Texas in Johnson County.

There were reports of damage to homes just in the area as residents were met with storms early Tuesday morning.

The home had part of its roof blown off along with other damage was storms moved through at around 3:45 a.m.

The damage was just off FM 917 near Wildberry Trail which is west of Chisholm Trail.

More damage was found in Johnson County that was caused by the early morning storms.

damage Early Morning Storms Cause Damage Across North Texas

Storm damage Johnson County. (CBS11)

Chopper 11 flew over damage in DeSoto on Nora Lane near DeSoto High School. The damage included roof damage and fences knocked over.

screen shot 2018 02 20 at 9 59 04 am Early Morning Storms Cause Damage Across North Texas

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

screen shot 2018 02 20 at 9 58 11 am Early Morning Storms Cause Damage Across North Texas

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

