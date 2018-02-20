CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WEST OF DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | TwitterWeather App
Filed Under:Alcohol, Chris Melore, Drinking, Health, Lifespan, Local TV, Seniors, talkers

CBS Local — Looking to live into your 90s? A new study suggests the answer to a long life might be found in your wine glass.

The 90+ Study, led by the University of California neurologist Claudia Kawas, says seniors drinking a moderate amount of alcohol each day lowered their risk of premature death more than seniors who exercise daily. The study has monitored over 1,600 people over the age of 90 since 2003; which researchers call the fastest-growing age group in the United States.

According to the findings Dr. Kawas presented at the 2018 American Association for the Advancement of Science conference in Texas, having two glasses of wine or beer dropped the chance of premature death by 18 percent. Daily exercise for 15 to 45 minutes was found to only reduce premature death by 11 percent.

The findings clash with some studies which have linked heavy drinking to high blood pressure and cancer however, they also support research which claims alcohol can increase mental clarity.

“I have no explanation for it, but I do firmly believe that modest drinking improves longevity,” Dr. Kawas told the AAAS conference, according to Tech Times. The 90+ Study also found that people who were overweight in their 70s lived longer than peers who were considered average or thin. “It’s not bad to be skinny when you’re young but it’s very bad to be skinny when you’re old.”

Researchers added that two cups of coffee also helped maintain longevity, lowering the risk of death by 10 percent. The biggest key to a long life that Dr. Kawas’ group found was having a hobby. Two hours of work a day on a hobby dropped the risk of death by 21 percent.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch