CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | TwitterWeather App
Filed Under:Americans, bad day, Chris Melore, Health, Local TV, sleep, Stress, talkers

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – A new survey claims that the average American spends two months worth of each year suffering through a “bad day.”

According to the poll, sponsored by fitness and nutrition app Freeletics, working Americans spend about 60 days a year stressed out, upset or just cranky. About 80 percent of the 2,000 people polled said that their misery was at least partly caused by work-related stress, while 67 percent said that the biggest reason for their bad day was not sleeping enough the night before.

Feeling sick was also found to be a key ingredient for having a bad day, as was worrying about money, canceled plans and even a person’s favorite sports team losing. One quarter of the people in the Freeletics survey said that frustration over a “bad hair day” added their stress.

The fitness app’s solution to all of these days of misery isn’t to grab a carton of your favorite ice cream; Freeletics wants people to hit the gym. “Any form of exercise can help to relieve stress and frustration: it leads to an increased level of some hormones, dopamine, serotonin and endorphins in the body,” training specialist John-Francis Kennedy said, via the New York Post. “These, in turn, contribute to the feeling of happiness and a reduced level of the stress hormone cortisol.”

Ninty-five percent of the people surveyed agreed that time in the gym helped get them through a bad day. Nearly half of the group said that working out made them feel more motivated. Not everyone is benefiting from a bad day workout, however, as only one in five respondents actually had a gym membership. The biggest obstacle in getting to a gym was found to be the cost.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch