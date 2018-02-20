BEDFORD (CBSDFW.COM) – Bedford police are looking for a man who stabbed another male shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday night.
The victim walked into the CVS at 243 E Pipeline Rd seeking help and an ambulance was called. He was taken to JPS Hospital in Ft Worth by Hurst Paramedics.
Officers said they’re looking for black male described as 5 ft 10 in tall, stocky build, with a beard and wearing red pants and no shirt. He was reportedly last seen on Brown Trail in the area of the incident.
