By Kena Sosa

There is no real need to travel to New York or L.A. to indulge in thrilling, imaginative and enchanting art. Dallas/Fort Worth artists have enhanced the metroplex’s urban walls, streets, buildings and galleries, bringing thousands of visitors into the area to support their endeavors.

Deep Ellum Art Co

3200 Commerce St.

Dallas, TX 75226

www.deepellumart.co

Deep Ellum Art Co makes its mission to promote arts of all forms created by local artists and supported by the community. Deep Ellum Art Co is a place for artists to gather and collaborate together or just gain inspiration through communicating and enjoying the work of their fellow artists. An all inclusive place for creativity, Deep Ellum Art Co has both indoor and outdoor space for monumentally and minimally sized work and even space for live music, thousands of square feet, both inside and out, ready to be covered in delightful imagery for the mind, ears, eyes and the soul.

Art is Art

2811 N. Henderson Ave.

Dallas, TX 75206

(214) 823-8222

www.artisart.biz

Art is art is a family-owned business run by a mother and daughter team, determined to keep their doors open to artists and owners of unique items. Because it is a consignment business, they can offer artists an opportunity they may not find elsewhere with less pressure and with more of a widespread variety of pieces that are accessible, affordable and unique, nothing mass produced or inauthentic is accepted. This uncommon approach is friendly to artists and art-lovers alike and likely one of the few places one can choose great pieces of furniture, with the art that will compliment the decor of your home or office.

Oak Cliff Cultural Center

223 W Jefferson Blvd.

Dallas, TX 75208

(214) 670-3777

www.occc.dallasculture.org

The Oak Cliff Cultural Center is a multi-purpose facility, a shining example of community, art, and imagination. Free admission means all can come view amazing art by local artists, some of whose work has toured the world. Exhibits are thematic and changed regularly, but all reflective of local culture, history, themes and passions. With an exhibition area and an area used for dance, as well as events, this diamond in Oak Cliff is one art aficionados should visit regularly.

Related: Best Shops to Buy Affordable Art in DFW

Artspace 111

111 Hampton St.

Fort Worth, TX, 76107

(817) 692-3228

www.artspace111.com

For nearly 40 years, Artspace111 has been giving Fort Worth and North Texas artists space to showcase their brilliance. Artspace111 features art from various media monthly and for certain occasions. Artspace111 is dedicated to cultivating and promoting artists residing in the Dallas/Fort Worth area and making their exceptional work accessible to all backgrounds and ages. Matching local artists with art consumers of like taste, patrons are almost pre-destined to become an artists newest number one fan and supporter. Spend a few hours here and see new pieces every time.

Fort Works Art

2100 Montgomery St.

Fort Worth, Texas 76107

(817) 759-9475

www.fortworksart.com

Fort Works Art has a mission to help art and artists thrive in Fort Worth. Refusing to be labeled as a specific brand of art museum or gallery, Fort Works Art includes art and artists that grow the scope of creativity. Community and leadership are musts in how Fort Works Art is run and how submissions, promotion and artists are treated. Come on in and be embraced by beautiful epiphanies. Photography, painting and experimental media are brought to the consumer and admirer, enhancing the gallery of local art and helping represent North Texas as a world-class region for art that supports artists and their work.

Related: Best Art Supply Stores in DFW