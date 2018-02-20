CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Jennifer Lindgren
Carroll High School, Carroll ISD, Football, Hal Wasson, high school football, Southlake, UIL

SOUTHLAKE (CBSDFW.COM) – The future of Carroll High School head football coach Hal Wasson may be decided when the Carroll Independent School District’s board meets on Tuesday in Southlake. The first item on their agenda is to discuss the employment, duties and responsibilities of the high school football program.

This all comes just days after the school district reported several UIL violations at Carroll High School.

  • Spring and summer football camps held on UIL-prohibited dates
  • After-school practices held during the offseason
  • Football players required to work out on days when they had games in other sports
  • Football coaches under contract with other districts while coaching at Carroll High School

No names are given in the school district’s report, but it is possible that the school board may take action against the coaches after the executive meeting Tuesday, once they return to open session. Wasson was suspended last month, but he has not been publicly accused of any wrongdoing.

1e95c37fb67e47baacf5df5fd07249e2 Carroll ISD Board To Discuss High School Football Coachs Future

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Wasson’s attorney has called the report flawed and inaccurate. He said that Wasson cannot wait to share the rest of the story, clearing both his name and his football program. Wasson has been with Carroll High School for the last 11 seasons and led the team to their most recent state championship in 2011.

The Dragons are a force in Texas high school football with a total of eight state championships to their name.

