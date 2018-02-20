(CBSDFW.COM) – The National Council for Home Safety and Security has released its list of the top ten safest cities in Texas. More than half are in North Texas.
The list below was compiled by factoring in the number of both violent crimes and property crimes per 1,000 people.
1. Colleyville
2. Keller
3. Highland Village
4. Trophy Club
5. Murphy
6. Horizon City
7. Utto
8. Friendswood
9. Flower Mound
10. West University Place
Cities with populations under 10,000 and any that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI were removed from the list.