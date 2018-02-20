DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police are investigating an overnight shooting that left a burglary suspect struck by gunfire.
The shooting happened at around 11:30 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of South Denley in east Oak Cliff.
Police say a homeowner pulled up to his house and saw someone breaking in.
The suspect shot at the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire, striking the suspect.
The homeowner was not injured in the shooting. Police have not said what injuries the suspect may have.
There has been no word if either person will face charges.