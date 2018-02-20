Erath County Humane Society Facebook Page

STEPHENVILLE (KRLD) – Rain in Stephenville south-west of DFW is causing problems for the Erath County Humane Society.

“Our facility is about 30 years old, and whenever we get rain our outside kennels are all underwater,” said Executive Director Diane McCoy. The shelter was already over-capacity, so McCoy put out a request for help on the organization’s Facebook page.

“We are in desperate need of adopters, fosters, or temporary boarding assistance,” she wrote. “We are also extremely low on dog and puppy food, and cat litter.”

So far, she says the response from the community has been positive.

“Primarily, we want adoptions,” she said. But they’re also putting out a call for over-sized crates and pet food. “We don’t have any storage space. Every inch we’ve got in these buildings is full of crates and pens for dogs,” she said. They’re suggesting gift cards for stores in Stephenville that could be used to purchase pet food.

While the community response has been strong so far, McCoy said she expects the bad weather will continue to cause problems for the next few days.

“We know the rest of this week we’re going to be in dire straits,” she said.

Anyone interested in helping can contact the shelter directly at 254-965-3247.