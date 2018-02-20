CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
CBS Local — Just when you thought air travel couldn’t stink any more, a story like this comes along.

According to multiple reports, a passenger on a Transavia Airlines flight from Dubai to Amsterdam last week was passing so much gas mid-flight that two men sitting next to him complained to the airline’s crew members about the flatulent flyer.

The crew reportedly didn’t do anything to the man in question, but the captain instead warned the two men who complained about their “aggressive” behavior and “making threats,” according to NL Times. 

Ultimately, the flatulent passenger didn’t stop farting, leading to a fight on the plane between the three men, which caused the pilot to make an emergency landing in Vienna.

In Vienna, the two men who complained and started the fracas were escorted off the plane along with two women sitting in their row. Meanwhile, the man passing gas was allowed to continue on his way to Amsterdam.

According to HuffPost, none of the four kicked off the plane will face charges as they didn’t break any Austrian laws, but none of them will be allowed to fly Transavia Airlines — a Dutch budget airline — again in the future.

“Our crew must ensure a safe flight,” Transavia Airlines said in a statement to HuffPost. “If passengers pose a risk, they immediately intervene. Our people are trained for that. They know very well where the boundaries are. Transavia therefore stands squarely behind the cabin crew and the pilots.”

