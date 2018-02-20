(CBS11) – On Monday, April 9, 2018, New York radio personality Elvis Duran, the morning man on Z100 (WHTZ-FM/Newark-New York) will be inducted into the National Association Of Broadcasters Hall Of Fame in Las Vegas.

Z100 is one of America’s top rated CHR/Pop radio station, going back to the 1980’s when Scott Shannon (WCBS-FM/New York morning man) was there under the moniker “Z100 Morning Zoo.” Duran, born in McKinney, Texas just north of Dallas, has been a fixture of American radio for over 30 years. Before Z100, Duran’s previous radio positions included WIOQ/Philadelphia, KBTS/Austin, Z-93/Atlanta, and KRBE/Houston. Today, Elvis Duran & The Morning Show is syndicated around the country reaching more than 5.5 million people on more than 80 radio stations, and remains one of the top morning programs in America today. He has earned a number of professional awards over the years and is very active in various charities.

His agent is David Katz, who worked for Don Buchwald & Associates for 15 years before he, Duran, and Tom Poleman formed The Elvis Duran Group in 2008. David and I have been friends since the 1980’s (I got to meet Buchwald, Howard Stern’s longtime agent, at a NATPE convention years ago). He was in television programming syndication and called on me to sell TV shows. And we had the same boss in common too, although at different times and businesses.

My older son, who is in the Army and first heard Duran when he was stationed in Georgia years ago, heard the show and loved it (based on the clearances of the show, he would have been listening to Q107.3 (WCGQ/Columbus GA).

Congratulations to you, Elvis, from one Texan to another, on your phenomenal radio career!

And now, listen to the Elvis Duran “Phone Tap” and laugh your head off!