CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY WEST OF DFW: Current Conditions | Live Radar | Check Traffic | Share Photos | Facebook | TwitterWeather App
Filed Under:Elvis Duran, Local TV, The Foote Files, Z100

(CBS11) – On Monday, April 9, 2018, New York radio personality Elvis Duran, the morning man on Z100 (WHTZ-FM/Newark-New York) will be inducted into the National Association Of Broadcasters Hall Of Fame in Las Vegas.

Z100 is one of America’s top rated CHR/Pop radio station, going back to the 1980’s when Scott Shannon (WCBS-FM/New York morning man) was there under the moniker “Z100 Morning Zoo.” Duran, born in McKinney, Texas just north of Dallas, has been a fixture of American radio for over 30 years. Before Z100, Duran’s previous radio positions included WIOQ/Philadelphia, KBTS/Austin, Z-93/Atlanta, and KRBE/Houston. Today, Elvis Duran & The Morning Show is syndicated around the country reaching more than 5.5 million people on more than 80 radio stations, and remains one of the top morning programs in America today. He has earned a number of professional awards over the years and is very active in various charities.

His agent is David Katz, who worked for Don Buchwald & Associates for 15 years before he, Duran, and Tom Poleman formed The Elvis Duran Group in 2008. David and I have been friends since the 1980’s (I got to meet Buchwald, Howard Stern’s longtime agent, at a NATPE convention years ago). He was in television programming syndication and called on me to sell TV shows. And we had the same boss in common too, although at different times and businesses.

My older son, who is in the Army and first heard Duran when he was stationed in Georgia years ago, heard the show and loved it (based on the clearances of the show, he would have been listening to Q107.3 (WCGQ/Columbus GA).

Congratulations to you, Elvis, from one Texan to another, on your phenomenal radio career!

And now, listen to the Elvis Duran “Phone Tap” and laugh your head off!

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch