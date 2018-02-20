NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Katherine Ruch was on her front porch in Keene Tuesday morning capturing the sound of the rain with her cell phone camera.

Suddenly, she saw a flicker, then a bolt of lightning.

“Not only was it an adrenaline rush, but it just felt like this surge of energy. This shock or jolt,” said Ruch.

She ran inside and immediately checked to make sure she got it on video.

“I actually couldn’t watch the end for quite a while because it was so traumatizing,” said Ruch.

Lacy Smith and his family experienced another close call with lightning in Dallas Tuesday evening.

“I just seen a big ol’ flash. That’s the only thing you could see was a flash,” said Smith.

He says lightning struck his family’s car, tearing off the hood, as they were driving down 35E in Dallas.

“It struck right here and the whole hood flew off,” he said, pointing to a dent in the front frame of the car.

“I’m shook up. The kids are shook up,” said his girlfriend, Diana Ross.

The couple is thankful nothing happened to them or their two sons who were sitting in the backseat.

“I was still shaky ‘cause it was scary for me,” said De’Shad Smith, 10.

His father admits it was scary for him too.

“That was something shocking for me to see ‘cause I’ve never seen anything like that in my life,” he said.