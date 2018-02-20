CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Lindsey Vonn, Local TV, olympics, Pyeongchang, skiing, Winter Games

JEONGSEON, South Korea (AP) – Lindsey Vonn prefers not to dwell on what shapes up as a significant story line for the women’s downhill at the Pyeongchang Games.

“I’ve tried not to think about it as being my last Olympic downhill. Just focus on the moment, the right here and the right now. And I think later I’ll reflect on how much I enjoyed it and how much my teammates and my coaches made it special for me,” Vonn said ahead of Wednesday’s contest. “But you can’t get too sentimental right now, because I still have to race. I still have to be focused. And afterward, I’ll do some reflecting.”

What she also hopes to do, of course, is win a second gold medal in her sport’s fastest event, to go along with the one from the 2010 Vancouver Olympics.

Vonn missed the Sochi Games four years ago after tearing ligaments in her right knee and has said this will be her last go-round at an Olympics.

She was asked this week how her health is at the moment.

“Everything’s great. I feel like a million bucks,” she said with a smile. “And 33!”

Vonn, generally considered the greatest female ski racer in history, was in strong form heading into these Olympics, winning the last three World Cup downhills she entered beforehand.

Most consider her the favorite, and she looked good in training runs. She produced the fastest time Sunday and the third fastest Monday despite easing up before the finish. In the final practice Tuesday, she was fourth fastest, trying different racing lines to see which created the most speed.

“Some of the lines I took (Tuesday) I think were faster, others not,” Vonn said course-side, before going to analyze her run on video. “Everything feels pretty good.”

Vonn promised an “all or nothing” effort.

“There’s really no need to be nervous or think about pressure or expectation,” she said. “If I’m nervous then I’m going to lose anyway, so what’s the point?”

