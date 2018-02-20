CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Mike Fisher
ARLINGTON (105.3 The Fan) – The 2018 NFL Draft features 32 teams trying to “hit the lottery,” in a sense. And starting today, fans of the Dallas Cowboys and beyond can get their open free ticket lottery to attend the event being held at AT&T Stadium this April.

Fans interested in attending this year’s draft should visit NFL.com/FanMobilePass to register for an opportunity to win free tickets for themselves and a guest to access seating inside AT&T Stadium to watch the event live. … in addition, of course, to listening to the coverage of the NFL Draft on the Cowboys Station, 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys’ turn hosting the NFL draft will be the first time the event has been hosted at an NFL stadium.

By registering for a chance to win free tickets inside the stadium, fans will have access to the NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero, which spans the size of 26 football fields on the building’s outdoor plazas. The outdoor event allows fans the opportunity to participate in football drills, enjoy interactive exhibits and autograph sessions, and take pictures with the Vince Lombardi Trophy.

Registration for a chance to win free tickets inside the stadium ends on March 14. Any fans that register after that date can still register to attend the NFL Draft Experience and will have a chance to win standby tickets inside the stadium.

Fan Mobile Pass also provides fans attending the NFL Draft Experience with the chance to receive standby theater tickets – as seats become available – by checking-in on Thursday for Round 1, Friday for Rounds 2-3, and Saturday for Rounds 4-7.

The draft has grown into a major sporting event, with a record-breaking 250,000 fans attending the 2017 NFL Draft in Philadelphia. Fans may now register for Fan Mobile Pass at NFL.com/FanMobilePass to be part of what might be yet another record-breaker.

Important dates:

  • February 20: Fans may now register for Fan Mobile Pass at NFL.com/FanMobilePass. By registering, fans will have access to NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero, as well as the chance to win a free ticket for themselves and a guest to access seating inside the NFL Draft Theater.
  • March 14: Until Wednesday, March 14 at 11:59 PM ET, fans may register for Fan Mobile Pass to be eligible for free seated tickets inside the NFL Draft Theater. After March 14, registration remains open for NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero, also giving fans a chance to win standby theater tickets.
  • Late March: Fans randomly selected for seated tickets will receive an e-mail notifying them of the date (one of three days) and instructions for confirming attendance.
  • April 26 to April 28: The NFL Draft Experience presented by Oikos Triple Zero opens for fans of all ages and teams. Through Fan Mobile Pass, fans attending this free football festival will have the chance to receive stand-by tickets for seats inside the NFL Draft Theater.
