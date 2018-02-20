DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Sen. Don Huffines is publicly blasting Dallas Mayor Pro Tem Dwaine Caraway after Caraway called for the National Rifle Association to find a city other than Dallas to hold its annual convention.
The Republican senator tweeted the following:
“There will be marches and demonstrations should they come to Dallas,” Caraway promised at a Monday morning news conference. “I feel it is necessary as an elected official to speak up and stand up,” Caraway said.
The NRA is currently scheduled to hold their annual meetings at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in downtown Dallas this May.
The group’s national elected officials take part in leadership meetings during the event, which includes exhibits and the legal sale of guns.