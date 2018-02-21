DALLAS (CBSDFW) – The city of Dallas will be one of the first markets where customers will be able to experience 5G, a superior wireless network, AT&T announced Tuesday evening.
Dallas-based AT&T says they will offer 5G to customers in a dozen cities including parts of Dallas, Atlanta and Waco by the end of 2018. The company didn’t list specific areas of the Metroplex that would have access to the network. More cities will be announced in the coming months, the company said.
“We’re working on an aggressive schedule to help ensure customers can enjoy mobile 5G when we launch the network this year. We will add more 5G capable mobile devices and smartphones in early 2019 and beyond,” the company said in a statement.
“After significantly contributing to the first phase of 5G standards, conducting multi-city trials, and literally transforming our network for the future, we’re planning to be the first carrier to deliver standards-based mobile 5G – and do it much sooner than most people thought possible,” said Igal Elbaz, senior vice president Wireless Network Architecture and Design. “Our mobile 5G firsts will put our customers in the middle of it all.”