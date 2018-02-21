CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Affordable Care Act, Brett Shipp, Collin County, DACA, Dallas County, Democrats, Elections, healthcare, Immigration, Local TV, Pete Sessions, Texas Election 2018

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From now until the March 6 primary, we’re taking a closer look at some key races across Texas and here in the DFW area.

One race that is generating a lot of interest is the 32nd Congressional District in Dallas and Collin Counties, long held by Republican Pete Sessions. While this district has been historically Republican, it was one of three Republican Congressional districts in Texas in which Hillary Clinton won.

Even though it was a one point victory, it is giving Democrats hope that they can repeat the outcome in 2018. As a result, there are seven candidates vying in the primary.

Brett Shipp made headlines late last year when he suddenly resigned from the reporting job that made him a household name to run for Congress.

While working with his campaign staff at his home, now months later, Shipp said, “It’s exhausting, it’s exhilarating. It is uplifting. It is challenging.”

24130115 1664380286947719 2141979993245773124 o Profiling Candidates In The 32nd Congressional District: Brett Shipp

(credit: Shipp For Congress)

Shipp said that he went without health insurance for a month. “Today, I have Obamacare. It’s too expensive. It’s a lot more expensive. The benefits are terrible.” He said that he favors a single-payer system like the one Canada has, but for now, wants to improve Obamacare. “We’ve got to fix the system. The ACA is broken and healthcare is broken in this country. That is my number one goal — to fix healthcare.”

Shipp said that immigration reform is also a top priority. He rejects President Donald Trump’s proposal to expand a border wall, limit migration to spouses and children, and end the visa lottery program in exchange for granting a path to citizenship for DACA recipients.

Shipp wants a clean DACA bill, and to do so, wants Democrats in control. “We’ve got to take back the House. And that’s how you negotiate. It is through a position of strength. You gain leverage and you use your leverage to gain your positions.”

When asked if that’s the same tactic President Trump is using, Shipp replied, “He hasn’t done anything. He is not trustworthy. No one can believe a word he says.”

26166131 1696077990444615 7862990762834995644 n Profiling Candidates In The 32nd Congressional District: Brett Shipp

(credit: Shipp For Congress)

Shipp faces stiff competition, including three candidates who served in the Obama administration. When asked what separates him from the others in the Democratic primary, Shipp said, “I think the answer to that is very easy. For 25 years in this town, I have worked with the citizens of the district. I have told their stories.”

He acknowledged that his late start has made it difficult to raise money, and so he’s relying on the brand he built for himself. “These are people who aren’t asking for anything in return and they don’t expect a certain philosophy,” he said. “They just know Brett Shipp and they trust me.”

While Shipp said that a part of reporting will never leave him, he said that he loves his country more and that he decided he had to serve his country.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch