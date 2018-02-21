CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Jack Fink
Filed Under:Affordable Care Act, Collin County, DACA, Dallas County, Democrats, Ed Meier, Elections, healthcare, Immigration, Local TV, Pete Sessions, Texas Election 2018

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – From now until the March 6 primary, we’re taking a closer look at some key races across Texas and here in the DFW area.

One race that is generating a lot of interest is the 32nd Congressional District in Dallas and Collin Counties, long held by Republican Pete Sessions. While this district has been historically Republican, it was one of three Republican Congressional districts in Texas in which Hillary Clinton won.

Even though it was a one point victory, it is giving Democrats hope that they can repeat the outcome in 2018. As a result, there are seven candidates vying in the primary.

You may not know Ed Meier, but chances are you’ve seen the ads on TV for his campaign to unseat Sessions. He has raised more than $800,000, which is nearly as much money raised by the other six Democrats — combined — who are running in the primary.

“People are enthusiastic about my campaign, because they’ve seen that I’m someone that’s proven that I know how to raise the resources necessary to beat Pete Sessions,” Meier said.

18209260 449587885378702 6065216379966482636 o Profiling Candidates In The 32nd Congressional District: Ed Meier

(credit: Ed Meier For Congress)

Meier is one of three Democrats in this race who worked during the Obama administration. He worked at the State Department under then Secretary Hillary Clinton. “I managed the military transition out of Iraq and made sure our diplomats and aid workers were safe and secure out of Iraq after the troops pulled out,” he said. “And so, folks are looking for someone who knows how to take all the values we’re talking about and actually put them into action and know how to get things done in Washington.”

Meier counts his 9-year-old daughter, Penelope, as one of his volunteers who campaigns door-to-door. And he credits her for inspiring him to run. “That motivated me at that moment to do everything I could in 2018,” he said. “to do everything I could that we’re fighting for the values we believe in.”

Meier said that the issue people most talk to him about is healthcare — and he believes that improving Obamacare and universal healthcare are the answers. “The most important thing we have to do is to make sure that everyone has quality healthcare,” he said, “and to me, the most immediate step we need to take is to build on the Affordable Care Act and have Medicare available for every single person.”

He said that prescription drug costs need to be slashed.

26240221 564180823919407 9217360979918432238 o Profiling Candidates In The 32nd Congressional District: Ed Meier

(credit: Ed Meier For Congress)

Meier also wants Congress to pass a clean bill that would grant a path to citizenship for DACA recipients. “First and foremost, Dreamers are as American as any other American in this country and we must provide a pathway to citizenship for Dreamers,” he said.

Meier opposes any effort to reduce legal immigration. “I think it’s terrible the Trump administration is using the Dreamers as a bargaining chip for more extreme policies to try and limit legal immigration in this country,” he said.

Meier said that, while Democrats didn’t turn out in 2016, he believes that they will show up this year.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch