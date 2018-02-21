CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Ford has ousted one of its top executives over allegations of unspecified inappropriate behavior.

The company says in a statement that North America President Raj Nair is leaving the company immediately.

gettyimages 683408322 Ford Ousts Top Executive Over Inappropriate Behavior

Raj Nair speaks onstage during TechCrunch Disrupt NY 2017 at Pier 36 on May 15, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Ford says the move comes after an internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behavior.

The company says Nair’s behavior was not consistent with Ford’s code of conduct.

A company statement quoted Nair as regretting that he has not exhibited leadership behavior consistent with company principles.

Nair said, “I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviors consistent with the principles that the Co. and I have always espoused. I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford & wish them continued success in the future.”

Nair has led North America since June 1 of last year. Before that, he was head of global product development and chief technical officer.

