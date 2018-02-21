CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Sports Illustrated’s stunning investigative report released Tuesday evening detailed sexual harassment allegations in the Dallas Mavericks organization, as well as two domestic violence incidents involving a Mavs.com writer.

The report said Earl K. Sneed was twice accused of domestic assault while working for the Mavericks, including a guilty plea in a case that was dismissed when he met the conditions of the agreement.

When contacted by CBS11, Sneed gave the following statement:

“While both instances described in the report are damning and language used is not accurate, the two relationships described in the report are not something I am proud to have been a part of. I underwent much counseling after both situations, under the direction of Buddy Pittman, and I feel like I grew from that counseling. I also signed a contract stating that I would not have one-on-one contact or fraternize with female employees after the inaccurately described incident with my female co-worker, who was a live-in girlfriend. I abided by the details of that contract for four years, and received counseling during that period to avoid future instances.

I thank Buddy Pittman for helping me to grow during that time, and I thank Mark Cuban for his willingness to help facilitate that growth.”

Prior to the Sports Illustrated report coming out, Sneed sent out a tweet implying that he was no longer with the organization. He later deleted the tweet and his account.

img 6124 Former Mavs Writer Earl K. Sneed Responds To Domestic Violence Incidents

Earl K. Sneed Twitter Account

“Not sure what God has in store for me next, but thank you to the Dallas Mavericks and every MFFL for seven amazing full-time years. It was the best time, but all good things must come to an end. Be Blessed.”

The team said Sneed has been fired.

