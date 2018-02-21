CBS 11(credit: CBSDFW.COM) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones […]
TXA 21(credit: CBSDFW.COM) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with […]
MeTV TXA 21.2(credit: CBSDFW.COM) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA […]
KRLD(credit: CBSDFW.COM) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 […]
105.3 The Fan(credit: CBSDFW.COM) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App
Filed Under:Baylor, Baylor Bears, Big 12, College Basketball, NCAA, West Virginia

WACO (AP) — Daxter Miles Jr. stepped up with a kind of play West Virginia coach Bob Huggins has become accustomed to seeing, and it was needed after the No. 21 Mountaineers saw their 28-point get trimmed to 12.

Miles made a 3-pointer while being fouled with just under 7 minutes left, then added the free throw. That started a quick 9-1 spurt to regain the momentum, and they went on to a 71-60 win Tuesday night to end Baylor’s five-game winning streak that had been the longest in the Big 12 Conference.

“I’m glad it calmed (our players). It didn’t do much for me. He’s made big plays,” Huggins said. “He’s a four-year starter. He’s made big plays from the day he walked on campus. We expect it from him.”

Baylor (17-11, 7-8 Big 12) was within 55-43 after Terry Maston’s jumper. But that was the last of eight straight points for the Bears that capped off a 21-5 run before Miles took a pass from Esa Ahmad and made the 3-pointer while being fouled by Nuni Omot.

“That was a dagger,” Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “You spend that much energy, and that’s a four-point play. So, again, the moral of the story is you can’t get down 48-20.”

Jevon Carter and Ahmad both scored 15 points for West Virginia (20-8, 9-6), while Sagaba Konate had 10 points, 10 rebounds and nine blocks. James Bolden and Miles both scored 10 points.

The Bears had defeated Top 10 teams Kansas and Texas Tech in their previous two home games. But their only lead against West Virginia came when Jo Lual-Acuil made Baylor’s first shot. He finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Manu Lecomte added 12 points on 3-of-12 shooting for Baylor.

BIG PICTURE

West Virginia: The Mountaineers defense smothered Baylor in the backcourt and frontcourt. Their press made it difficult for the Bears to simply get the ball in bounds, and they intimidated Baylor shooters by blocking 13 shots and altering several others.

Baylor made its first shot, then went 1 for its next 15 in falling behind early. The Bears, who trailed 40-18 at halftime, didn’t attempt or make enough 3-pointers (3 for 9) to keep the West Virginia big men from clogging the paint.

LOT OF WHISTLES

There were 46 personal fouls in the game, leading to 28 free throw attempts for Baylor and 22 for West Virginia. Huggins was ejected at the end of the Mountaineers’ last game, when Kansas had a 35-2 advantage in free throw attempts. Huggins was asked if the referees got too involved in the Baylor game.

“They must not have been flying out of Waco. They must have been staying the night, because they missed whatever flight they had,” Huggins said. “I’m having a hard time figuring out what it is. Somehow we need to get a little more universal and consistent.”

GETTING TECHNICAL

There were five technical fouls assessed during a three-minute span in the second half, with double techs called twice. With 7 1/2 minutes left, Baylor’s Terry Maston and Konate were chest-to-chest with each other after a missed shot. Drew was whistled for a tech with 6:23 left. The other double techs came with 4 1/2 minutes left when Omot and Ahmad were apparently having words while standing by each other during a free throw.

FIRST GAME FOR HIS FATHER

Omot reunited with his father Kwot on Sunday for the first time since 1996, when they were in a Kenyan refugee camp. A video of the reunion was shown during the game, after which Kwot and Nuni’s brother Aba were shown in the stands and received a standing ovation from Baylor fans. “It was emotional, obviously, since I haven’t seen him in 21 years,” Nuni said. “This was his first time seeing me play. … To have him here meant the world to me.”

Omot had seven points on 3-of-4 shooting in 22 minutes before the technical foul that was his fifth foul in the game.

UP NEXT

West Virginia plays its next two games at home, Saturday night against Iowa State and then the home finale next Monday night against No. 6 Texas Tech. The Mountaineers have already lost to both of those teams on the road.

Baylor heads about 100 miles north to play Saturday at TCU, which beat the Bears 81-78 in overtime in Waco on Jan. 2.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch