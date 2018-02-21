CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
Filed Under:Bernie Sanders, Books, Democrats, Elections, Local TV, Thomas Dunne Books, Vermont, Where We Go From Here

NEW YORK (AP) – Sen. Bernie Sanders is planning his next move.

At least on paper.

The Vermont independent and 2016 presidential contender is working on a new book. The publisher tells The Associated Press in a Wednesday statement that “Where We Go From Here” will be released Nov. 13 by Thomas Dunne Books.

Sanders will focus on how to oppose President Trump and how to “strengthen the progressive movement.” Sanders’ previous book, “Our Revolution,” told of his 2016 campaign.

His surprisingly strong run against Hillary Rodham Clinton in the Democratic primaries made him a national figure and favorite among progressives. He is often mentioned as a possible candidate for 2020.

Thomas Dunne Books is an imprint of St. Martin’s Press.

