CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) –  Carrollton Police arrested a Creekview High School student Tuesday for falsely warning of a school shooting on social media.

Police said the student sent a Snapchat message saying, “Today’s the Day” along with a picture of someone dressed all in black holding a large red bag.

When a message recipient asked, “for what?” the student replied, “School Shooting” in bold letters.

school script North Texas Student Arrested For Joking About Shooting Up A School

Creekview High School (CBS11)

Police said investigators and the school administration worked together to identify the suspect.

The student admitted sending the message as a joke. Investigators found no evidence of any credible threat.

He is charged with false alarm or report, which in this case is a state jail felony because it happened in a school.

A state jail felony is punishable by six months to two years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.

Carrollton Police said in a news release it’s reminding parents and students that “jokes referencing school shootings or similar unwarranted threats are against the law and will not be tolerated.”

