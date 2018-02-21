CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Carrollton Police arrested a Creekview High School student Tuesday for falsely warning of a school shooting on social media.
Police said the student sent a Snapchat message saying, “Today’s the Day” along with a picture of someone dressed all in black holding a large red bag.
When a message recipient asked, “for what?” the student replied, “School Shooting” in bold letters.
Police said investigators and the school administration worked together to identify the suspect.
The student admitted sending the message as a joke. Investigators found no evidence of any credible threat.
He is charged with false alarm or report, which in this case is a state jail felony because it happened in a school.
A state jail felony is punishable by six months to two years in jail and a fine not to exceed $10,000.
Carrollton Police said in a news release it’s reminding parents and students that “jokes referencing school shootings or similar unwarranted threats are against the law and will not be tolerated.”