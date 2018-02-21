CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
PARKLAND, FLORIDA (AP) – Students at high schools across the U.S. are staging walkouts to protest gun violence in the wake of last week’s deadly school shooting in Florida.

gettyimages 922442956 Students Across US Stage Walkouts To Protest Gun Violence

Students of area High Schools rally at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School after participating in a county wide school walk out in Parkland, Florida on February 21, 2018.
A former student, Nikolas Cruz, opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School leaving 17 people dead and 15 injured on February 14. / AFP PHOTO / RHONA WISE (Photo credit should read RHONA WISE/AFP/Getty Images)

The demonstrations took place Wednesday at schools from Maine to Arizona. Some lasted 17 minutes in honor of the 17 people killed one week earlier at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Students at many of the protests called for stronger gun control and said they’re taking action to protect schools because Congress hasn’t.

Hundreds of students in Maryland left class to rally outside the U.S. Capitol, some carrying signs saying “Make Our Schools Safer.”

Students at Simon Kenton High School near Cincinnati marched around their school chanting “Never again.”

More walkouts are already being planned for March 14, a month after the Florida shooting.

