CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
ICE STORM WARNING: Current Info | Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Dan Brounoff
Filed Under:1080 KRLD, Meteorologist Dan Brounoff, North Texas, Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

*High Yesterday: 74; Precipitation: 2.08”; YTD Precip: 1.44”; Deficit: 0.45”*

*FLASH FLOOD WATCH ALL DAY*

*Winter Weather Advisory: Denton, Parker, Wise, Red River counties…and points north and west.*

Waves of rain/freezing rain today.

  • Temperatures in the 30s all day. Monitoring freeze line.
  • Break in the rain late this evening -> Thursday morning.
  • More rain Thursday and Friday as temperatures slowly warm.
  • Sunshine back by late Saturday, especially Sunday.
  • Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 41

Today: Cloudy, windy and cold. 100% chance of rain/freezing rain (north and west). Additional 1-3” possible. High: Low to mid 30s. Wind: North 15-25 mph.

Tonight: 40% chance of rain/freezing rain. Additional 0.25” possible. Low: 29-33. Wind: NNW 10-20mph.

Tomorrow: Morning freezing rain (north and west) / rain (DFW-south and east)…then a good chance of rain. Additional 1 inch possible. High: 37-43. Wind: NE 5-10.

Friday: More rain on the way. A bit warmer. Additional 1” possible. High: Mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Morning rain…slow clearing by late afternoon. High: Low 60s.

Sunday: Back to FULL sunshine. High: Low to mid 60s.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch