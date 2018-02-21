*High Yesterday: 74; Precipitation: 2.08”; YTD Precip: 1.44”; Deficit: 0.45”*
*FLASH FLOOD WATCH ALL DAY*
*Winter Weather Advisory: Denton, Parker, Wise, Red River counties…and points north and west.*
Waves of rain/freezing rain today.
- Temperatures in the 30s all day. Monitoring freeze line.
- Break in the rain late this evening -> Thursday morning.
- More rain Thursday and Friday as temperatures slowly warm.
- Sunshine back by late Saturday, especially Sunday.
- Normal High: 62; Normal Low: 41
Today: Cloudy, windy and cold. 100% chance of rain/freezing rain (north and west). Additional 1-3” possible. High: Low to mid 30s. Wind: North 15-25 mph.
Tonight: 40% chance of rain/freezing rain. Additional 0.25” possible. Low: 29-33. Wind: NNW 10-20mph.
Tomorrow: Morning freezing rain (north and west) / rain (DFW-south and east)…then a good chance of rain. Additional 1 inch possible. High: 37-43. Wind: NE 5-10.
Friday: More rain on the way. A bit warmer. Additional 1” possible. High: Mid to upper 50s.
Saturday: Morning rain…slow clearing by late afternoon. High: Low 60s.
Sunday: Back to FULL sunshine. High: Low to mid 60s.