DALLAS (CBS11) – Freezing rain. Blooming flowers. Same week. You could call it Texas weather, but it’s also the run-up to Dallas Blooms.

The internationally-known annual floral festival begins this weekend at the Dallas Arboretum and staffers say rain is a welcome relief from years spent worrying about drought.

“Everything’s fine at the arboretum,” says Vice President of Gardens, Dave Forehand. “The flowers are gonna be perfect. Do not worry, the sun will come out. The sidewalk will dry. You’re gonna love it.”

Forehand, always a farmer at heart, says the late winter cold snap is nature’s refrigerator–if you will–telling the blooms to ‘chill’.

“Holding everything for that first sunny day,” says Forehand. But, when asked if he’s loving the cold mix of misery, Forehand couldn’t manage a chuckle when he quickly responded, “Well, we won’t go that far– but, it’s not hurting our floral displays. It’s just preserving them until we kick off our festival.”

A dose of sunshine and staggered plantings mean ‘Dallas Blooms’ will deliver explosions of color that will change from week to week. And then there’s the green.

According to Mark Wolf, Chairman of the Arboretum’s board, the arboretum is much more than one of Dallas’ most beautiful places.

“We’ve had SMU look at it independent for us, at this point, we’ve topped $100 million in economic impact to the city and greater Dallas.”

This year’s theme is A World of Flowers so visitors– some 200,000 expected during the festival’s six week run– will get to see and learn more about flowers that bloom in other countries. And volunteers like Jan Mears will be waiting to show you around.

“It’s a beautiful place that always makes me happy to be here,” says Mears.

Dallas Blooms runs from February 24 through April 8.