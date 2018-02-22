CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Current Info | Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | App
Filed Under:Avocados, Chris Melore, Local TV, Marriage, millennials, proposals, talkers

NEW YORK (CBS Local) – Have millennials finally taken things too far with the avocado? The superstar of the produce section has been eaten in everything from guacamole to trendy avocado toast, and now young adults are using the giant berry as a prop in their wedding proposals.

The super food has become a millennial favorite because of its wealth of vitamins and minerals, as well as high level of “good fat” which nutritionists say lowers bad cholesterol. Apparently no longer content to just eat the fruit, “avocado proposals” are becoming a trendy way to pop the question.

Every hippie girl’s dream proposal. #avocadotoast #avocadoproposal

A post shared by Mindful as F*ck (@mindful__af) on

The edible ring boxes have even inspired companies to jump on the craze too. California-based company Custom Avocados tweeted a picture of a customer who had “Will you marry me?” branded on the side of the fruit. “It was perfect!  Now, I plan to get custom avocados to give as favors at the wedding,” the customer said, via The Sun.

While the novel idea may be a crowd-pleaser on social media, some avocado proposals have already run into timing issues. The fruit, which can start to brown after just 10 minutes, has made for some less-than-fresh proposals and plenty of social media ribbing.

For everyone who can’t understand the appeal of plucking out a ring wedged in an avocado, some social media users summed up the feelings of many stumped onlookers. “Here, put on this slimy ring,” one Instagram user wrote. “I’d still say no… but I’d be glad of the effort,” another person added.

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch