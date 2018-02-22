(credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)
DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) — Here are locations where Dallas residents can get a free flu shot. Details below.
|February 28
|FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Fruitdale Recreation Center
|February 27
|FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Polk Recreation Center
|February 26
|FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Mexican Consulate
|February 24
|FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with West Dallas Community Church
|February 20
|FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Desoto Senior Center
|February 19
|FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Cedar Hill Recreation Center
|February 13
|FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Head Start of Greater Dallas
|February 9
|Dallas County Health and Human Services Offering Free Flu
Immunization Clinic for Adults at Pleasant Grove Library
|February 7
|DCHHS Offers Free HIV/STD Testing on National Black HIV Awareness Day
|February 2
|Today ! DCHHS’ Extends Free Adult Flu Vaccinations at Three Children’s Immunization Clinics
|February 2
|National Wear Red Day: DCHHS Commemorates American Heart Month and Employees Go Red for Women.
|February 1
|Today ! DCHHS’ Childrens Immunization Clinic in Irving Opens for Adult Flu Vaccinations
|January 1
|Introducing DCHHS Community Farm Stand