CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar | Closings & Delays | Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
Filed Under:Dallas County Health and Human Service, Flu, free flu shots
(credit: Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images)

DALLAS (CBSDFW.com) — Here are locations where Dallas residents can get a free flu shot. Details below.

 

February 28 FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Fruitdale Recreation Center
February 27 FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Polk Recreation Center
February 26 FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Mexican Consulate
February 24 FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with West Dallas Community Church
February 20 FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Desoto Senior Center
February 19 FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Cedar Hill Recreation Center
February 13 FREE Flu Vaccines to Underinsured & Uninsured Adults! Dallas County Health & Human Services Partners with Head Start of Greater Dallas
February 9 Dallas County Health and Human Services Offering Free Flu
Immunization Clinic for Adults at Pleasant Grove Library
February 7 DCHHS Offers Free HIV/STD Testing on National Black HIV Awareness Day
February 2 Today ! DCHHS’ Extends Free Adult Flu Vaccinations at Three Children’s Immunization Clinics
February 2 National Wear Red Day: DCHHS Commemorates American Heart Month and Employees Go Red for Women.
February 1 Today ! DCHHS’ Childrens Immunization Clinic in Irving Opens for Adult Flu Vaccinations
January 1 Introducing DCHHS Community Farm Stand
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch