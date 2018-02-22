CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Andrea Lucia
ROCKWALL, Texas (CBS11) – At least 21 families have evacuated flooded homes along a swollen Lake Rockwall.

On Thursday night, Guadalupe Vazquez filled her car with her most valuable possessions, pictures of her late mother and her children when they were young.

“We need to get everything that’s irreplaceable. We can get clothes whenever we want, but pictures of the past we have to get those first,” said her son Luis Landaverde.

The lake’s flood waters surrounded homes across the street on Lakeside Drive, forcing their neighbors to evacuate.

screen shot 2018 02 22 at 5 55 43 pm Neighborhood Lake Overflows In Rockwall

Rockwall lake overflows (Chopper11)

“It’s scary ‘cause if it starts raining tonight if we fall asleep we’re not going to know,” said Landaverde.

A few houses down, 14-year-old Kaylene Delgado was packing a bag with clothes in case her family needs to leave.

Her parents have been cleaning up water that’s already crept in the back door.

“It’s actually been rising,” she said.

They hope to stay but want to be sure they’re not left stranded.

“It’s kind of hard to get out with all the water,” she said.

Rockwall Police stationed several officers in the area overnight to watch over the homes and the families who’ve stayed behind.  

  1. Jim Ervin says:
    February 22, 2018 at 10:41 pm

    Why hasn’t the FEMA flood map been update – date shows September of 2009 – with all the development – sure looks like a current map would be available?

    Reply

