PARKLAND, Fla. (CBSDFW.COM) – Raising money one t-shirt at a time, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School PTA wants to help the families of victims killed in last week’s school shootings.
One hundred percent of profits from the sale of the shirts will go to the Stoneman Douglas High School Memorial Fund.
The shirts sell for $20 and come in school colors featuring a ribbon and the school’s eagle mascot.
PTA groups from other school districts have joined their efforts.
“The Westglades PTA strongly supports the LOVEMSD fundraiser. Purchasing these t-shirts is a small way to help when you feel there is nothing in your power left to do to help,” said Westglades PTA President, Chanda James, Westglades.
More than $115,000 has been raised so far.