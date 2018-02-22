DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – All this and next week, we’re taking a close look at some of the key races in the all-important Texas primary.

One Congressional race is generating a lot of buzz: the 32nd Congressional District in Dallas and Collin Counties.

That’s because this is one of three historically Republican districts in Texas in which Hillary Clinton beat Donald Trump in 2016.

Democrats are hoping to repeat that in this fall’s general election.

George Rodriguez is one of seven Democrats in the primary. “I’ve been an immigration lawyer for 23 years.”

Rodriguez, who works with his wife at their immigration law office in Dallas, says his family decided to make the commitment to run, after noticing the impact the national debate on immigration has taken on their clients. “I see the anxiety and I see the fear of people coming in that I’ve never seen before.”

He supports granting a path to citizenship for 1.8 million people who were brought here illegally by their parents when they were young. But he opposes President Trump’s plan to expand the wall along the southern border and limit family migration to spouses and children. “I’m not for an open border. I’ve been an immigration attorney for 23 years. That’s my business, right. And I want our country secure. That’s important to us. But we’ve got to do it the right way.”

As a business owner, Rodriguez says he knows what it’s like to sign paychecks and pay for employees’ healthcare. “I as a small business owner know what it’s like to struggle year after year to get insurance coverage for my employees.”

That’s why he says fighting for universal health care is among his top priorities.

“We need to go back and revisit the Affordable Care Act. We’ve never had any type of major legislation passed in this country that didn’t need subsequent legislation to get it fixed and get it right. Defunding and gutting the ACA is not the answer.”

Rodriguez says another top priority if elected, is to follow-up on the “Me Too Movement”.

He wants to craft a bill to change that would update sexual harassment guidelines and how businesses handle complaints. “It’s not just enough to speak up. I think we need to take an action. As a man, I think it’s important we do this.”

For Rodriguez, his candidacy is a chance to give back. “I’ve been volunteering with youth leadership programs for over two decades and it’s important for me to make sure that the opportunities that were there for me when I was growing up, are here for them and for future generations.”

Rodriguez hasn’t raised nearly as much money as three other candidates in the crowded Democratic primary.

But he says that’s not stopping him from spreading his message, especially on social media.

