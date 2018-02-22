The American World War I Pioneer units which were comprised of black soldiers… cleared passages and constructed roads and bridges during WWI. As part of Black History Month, Dr. Christopher Bean will discuss the historic Pioneer Units that served America with courage, at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, February 25, at the Allen Public Library, 300 N. Allen Dr. Call 214-509-4911.

The SPCA of Texas wants to paw-ty with you this evening beginning at 6pm at Backyard Dallas in Deep Ellum, for this year’s Strut Your Mutt kickoff party. The fun starts at 6 p.m. Come rain or shine, the event is a covered event and heaters will be provided along with puppy kisses to warm your heart. While you’re there be sure to check out some raffle prizes, fun lawn games, and more. When you’re done with that, grab your four-legged BFF and head on over to the complimentary dog treat station! Oh, and did we mention that we’re bringing adoptable puppies with us?! So, go ahead and mark your calendars now.

Then, join more than 3,000 pups and their people for Strut Your Mutt 2018, the Race to End Animal Cruelty on Saturday, May 12th. The 5K timed run or 3K fun run/walk starts at the base of the Margaret Hunt-Hill Bridge in West Dallas in the Trinity Groves area. The route goes over the Ronald Kirk Bridge and winds through the Design District before heading back for a fabulous after party complete with mimosas and plenty of wonderful vendors to visit.

Dallas Blooms opens this weekend! (2/24) Here are some of the festivities. Saturday, February 24, Sharae Rogers of LBD Bakery, brings nutrient-driven paleo baked goods with samples for all. Free with paid garden admission. Sunday, February 25, Droo’s Peace Crush will play 2-4 p.m. Known for pop, rock and folk music, jam out at the Martin Rutchik Concert Stage and Lawn.

The Fort Worth Bridal Show is at the Fort Worth Convention Center Saturday. (2/24)

The 2018 Dallas RV Supersale is at Dallas Market Hall today through Sunday. (2/22-25)

The Dallas Winter Bead and Jewelry Show is Friday through Sunday at the Grapevine Convention Center. (2/23-25)

It is National Margarita Day today and a gazillion restaurants and bars are taking part. (2/22)

Dancing with the Stars LIVE Light Up The Night is at Music Hall at Fair Park Friday night. (2/23)

It is Six Flags Over Texas Opening Weekend this weekend! It all begins Saturday. (2/24-25)

PBR’s Iron Cowboy is at AT&T Stadium Saturday. (2/24)

St.Vincent’s ‘Fear the Future’ Tour comes home to Dallas Saturday at the Bomb Factory. (2/24)

Eagles tribute band Desperado will play the Granada Saturday night. (2/24)

The one and only Beach Boys are playing the Mesquite ISD Gala at the Mesquite Arena Saturday night. (2/24)

POD is playing Canton Hall Saturday. (2/24)

Bruce Campbell’s Last Fan Standing Trivia Contest is at Gas Monkey Live Friday night. (2/23) In 1979, Bruce Campbell raised $350,000 for a low-budget film, The Evil Dead (1981), in which he starred and co-executive produced. The film first gained notoriety in England where it became the best-selling video of 1983, beating out The Shining (1980). Campbell later starred in and co-produced the second and third films in the Evil Dead trilogy (Evil Dead II -1987) & Army of Darkness (1992).

John Waite is playing at The Sanctuary Music & Events in McKinney Saturday, February 24. Waite’s time with the baby’s and as as olo artist gave us hits like “Isn’t It Time”, “Everytime I Think of You”, “Back On My Feet Again”, “Change”, “Missing You”, “When I See You Smile”, and “Price of Love”.