By Josh Clark
Ezekiel Elliott of Ohio State walks on stage after being picked #4 overall by the Dallas Cowboys during the first round of the 2016 NFL Draft at the Auditorium Theatre of Roosevelt University on April 28, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The NFL has awarded compensatory picks for the upcoming draft and the Cowboys received the maximum amount of picks they could for players they lost in free agency last season.

Dallas will receive an additional fourth(#137 overall), two fifths (#171 and #173 overall) and a sixth-round pick (#208 overall), bringing them a total of 10 picks for the 2018 draft.

The draft will take place April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

If you’d like to attend the event, register here.

