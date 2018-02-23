DALLAS (KRLD) – In partnership with the Dallas Stars, Dallas police officers will hit the ice to take on the Richardson police department in a charity hockey game tonight.
The game benefits Alexah Hebert, the 8-year-old daughter of Dallas police officers Heather and Matt Hebert.
When Alexah was 9-months-old, she was diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension. Because the cancer has no known cure, she was given a terminal prognosis.
Proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to the Hebert family to help them make a trip to Orlando, Florida to attend the Pulmonary Hypertension Association Conference.
Tonight’s game takes place at the Dr. Pepper StarsCenter in Plano at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids.
Attendees will also have the opportunity to donate to the family of fallen Richardson officer David Sherrard.
If you’d like to donate to the Hebert family, you can by going to the family’s gofundme page.