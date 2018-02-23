CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
NORTH TEXAS RAIN: Current Info | Live Radar| Traffic | Photos | Facebook | Twitter | Weather App
By Ken Molestina
Filed Under:Cemetery Tim, Dallas, Grave, Local TV, Rebecca Grimes, Timothy Morris, Vandalism, Washington

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas family is receiving some closure thanks to gift from a man from Washington state that ensures their loved one’s final resting place is a proper one.

Rebecca Grimes first shared their family’s story with CBS 11 in 2015. At the time she showed us how vandals had torched and destroyed her boyfriend Hector Escobar Jr’s grave.

She said her family vowed to clean it up and one day place a customized headstone on the grave.

Her story and wish was heard by Timothy Morris, a man known to many as Cemetery Tim.

screen shot 2018 02 23 at 6 19 30 pm Family Receives Closure After Vandals Destroy Loved Ones Grave

Timothy Morris – “Cemetery Tim” (CBS11)

He’s a cemetery owner and makes headstones himself.

Every week he connects with families through social media who may be deserving of a head stone but can’t afford one.

That’s how Escobar’s family came to know Tim.

“From what I see. It’s a piece of closure for these families,” said Morris.

He said he heard about Escobar’s grave being vandalized and wanted to help.

Grimes said she was excited and overcome with emotion when Morris told her he was going to make and place a headstone for her late boyfriend and father of her 3 daughers.

“I was just crying and crying I was so happy I was so thankful,” said Grimes

The headstone was placed at Escobar’s grave Friday morning completing a promise the family had made several years ago.

Morris says in the last 10 months he has gifted 87 headstones to grieving families.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch