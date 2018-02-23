PLANO (1080 KRLD) – A once highly recruited baseball player from Plano High School will spend the next three decades behind bars.
Court record show Zachary Holifield, who is now 19-years-old, was sentenced to 33 years in prison after pleading guilty to child sex assault charges.
Holifield was a star athlete at Plano Senior High and had committed to Oklahoma State University before his arrest two years ago.
Holifield was accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl at his mother’s home day care.
Court records say Holifield admitted to investigators that he had sexual contact with the child at least three times.
The family shut down the day care after Holifield’s arrest.
