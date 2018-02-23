CBS 11Allen Dewayne Thomas (Parker County Sheriff's Office) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
Filed Under:America, Grand Prairie Police, School Shooting, Terror, threat, Violence

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in North Texas are training to “go directly toward any threat” at a school.

Instead of assessing a situation, or waiting for backup, police in Grand Prairie said they move to stop it.

The department regularly trains staff at school campuses, as well as businesses and churches on preparing for an attack.

“So it’s actually all integrated. What’s taught to the police, works well with how we’re actually teaching the civilians,” said Sgt. Anthony Hogan with Grand Prairie Police.

Having campuses ready, police said, is part of the key to enabling officers to stop a threat.

And even officers off-duty, or by themselves, know that when a call goes out, their job is to go inside.

