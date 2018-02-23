GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in North Texas are training to “go directly toward any threat” at a school.
Instead of assessing a situation, or waiting for backup, police in Grand Prairie said they move to stop it.
The department regularly trains staff at school campuses, as well as businesses and churches on preparing for an attack.
“So it’s actually all integrated. What’s taught to the police, works well with how we’re actually teaching the civilians,” said Sgt. Anthony Hogan with Grand Prairie Police.
Having campuses ready, police said, is part of the key to enabling officers to stop a threat.
And even officers off-duty, or by themselves, know that when a call goes out, their job is to go inside.
