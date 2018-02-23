DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rescue workers were called into action early Friday morning to save a homeless man who had become stranded in a swollen Dallas creek.
Officials said that man was standing in Cottonwood Creek, located in the Lake Highlands area, when the water started to rise alarmingly fast.
“If I didn’t see him, he’d probably be in Heaven,” said a witness who called 911 when he saw the homeless man in distress.
First responders said that the man managed to grab onto a concrete structure in the creek and hang on.
The creek level rose from the man’s ankles to his waist in just the few minutes that it took rescuers to lower a ladder down to help him.
Officials said that he is being checked for hypothermia, but should be okay.
Comments
Kristin WeisellMore from Kristin Weisell