GARLAND (1080 KRLD) – An early morning accident in far east Dallas has left one person dead and another injured.
Garland police say an SUV heading south on Ferguson Road near Shiloh Road lost control and ended up in the opposite lane of traffic, colliding with a light pole just after midnight.
Soon after, another vehicle traveling north on Ferguson Road at a high rate of speed crashed into the SUV and the light pole, causing the pole to smash through the windshield. Police say a passenger in that vehicle died at the scene, the driver was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
It’s not known if weather played a factor in the accident.
The name of the victim has not been released, and there is no word if charges will be filed.