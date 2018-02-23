PLANO (CBSDFW.COM) – There was a hockey fundraiser Friday night in Plano for the daughter of two Dallas police officers.

Heather Hebert’s 8-year-old daughter is facing a life-threatening illness.

“Alexah has pulmonary hypertension. It’s a very rare lung disease,” said Hebert.

“I have to wear a mask so I don’t catch that other person’s disease… like colds and coughs and flu,” said Alexah.

She was diagnosed at 9 months old.

“They take lots and lots of x-rays and give me IVs,” said Alexah.

She’s been in and out of hospitals, staying months at a time.

“I’m kind of getting used to it. But it is kind of hard,” said Alexah.

On Friday night, Alexah dropped the puck at the charity hockey game between Dallas and Richardson police officers.

“This event is helping fund her trip to the pulmonary hypertension conference,” said her mother.

“I’m really, really excited!” said Alexah.

“A lot of kids her age don’t get to meet other kids who have this disorder. They don’t get to see kids who wear backpacks with pumps or other kids who have oxygen and are in wheelchairs,” said Heather Hebert.

Hebert said the family is taking it one day at a time and counting down the days until the conference this summer.

“It’s heartwarming to know that everyone’s coming together just to help her achieve her goal of getting to be with other kids who are just like her,” said Hebert.

