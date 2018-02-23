CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By MaryAnn Martinez
KELLER, Texas (CBS11) – Since the Florida school shooting that took 17 lives, there have been several threats made to school in the Metroplex, but the  latest threat stands out because of the age of the student, but also of how the threat was made.

Keller police say the threatening message has already been taken down from the school’s Instagram page, where the threat was made.

Police say a student (age and gender not released) posted a threatening message as well as a picture of a weapon. 

Natasha Gonzalez’s daughter is a fifth grader at Indian Springs Middle School.

“I tell them, don’t leave the house without hugging me, saying goodbye, saying I love you,” said Gonzalez. “Hug me everyday because you never know when it’s going to be your last.”

She says she learned about the threat from her daughter. Police were at the school today and say they determined that the threat was not credible.

On Twitter, police warned that all threats would be taken seriously and would include real world consequences.

“There have been several threats at Indian Springs and several incidents that have already happened in the past month and half, and they way (the school communicates) with parents, they leave you wondering what happened,” said Gonzalez.

She also has a student at Keller High School, and says she’s considering moving her kids to another school. She says she’s sick of sending her kids to school and working about their safety.

“Heaven forbid anything happens, I want to make sure that my kids knows that I love her and I got the opportunity to hug her if something was to happen.”

Police say the student who made the threat will likely face a charge of making a terrorist threat, which is a third degree felony.

