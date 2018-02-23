PARKER COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 78-yard-old man from Azle.
The Parker county Sheriff’s Office has issued a statewide Silver Alert for Loyad Frederick Scott. Officials say Mr. Scott has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment.
Mr. Scott (5′ 10″, 200 lbs) was last seen wearing a blue button down shirt, blue jacket, and beige pants.
He was last spotted Friday morning at Reynolds Drive in Azle. He may be driving a silver 2014, Subaru Forester with Texas license plate CMP 3067.
If you have any information regarding Mr. Scott, contact the Parker County Sheriff’s Office at (817) 594-3213.